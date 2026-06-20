OakTrust Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,352 ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

OakTrust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,352 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $885,000. ExxonMobil comprises about 0.8% of OakTrust Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $165.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of ExxonMobil stock opened at $137.84 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $149.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.22. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.53 and a 52 week high of $176.41. The company has a market capitalization of $571.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

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About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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