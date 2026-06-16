Oarsman Capital Inc. Purchases 32,424 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,996 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,424 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.'s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the technology company's stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 42,532 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 80,769 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,209 shares of the technology company's stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of HPE stock opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.65.

Get Our Latest Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 34,001 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $852,745.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,001 shares in the company, valued at $426,385.08. The trade was a 66.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $188,626.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,323.80. This trade represents a 44.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 702,402 shares of company stock worth $18,440,171 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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