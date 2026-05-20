Oceaneering International, Inc. $OII Holdings Lifted by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII - Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,840 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.34% of Oceaneering International worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 916.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,361,917 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $28,219,000 after buying an additional 1,227,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,907 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $18,930,000 after purchasing an additional 371,586 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 491,928 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 333,666 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 649,747 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $16,101,000 after acquiring an additional 276,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,642,873 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $90,270,000 after acquiring an additional 272,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,800 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $366,618.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $853,546.56. The trade was a 30.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin Laura sold 5,106 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $188,309.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 40,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,888.40. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 116,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,395,710 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Oceaneering International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Oceaneering International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OII

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

OII opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business's 50-day moving average price is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $692.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.35 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc is a global provider of engineered services and products primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to aerospace, defense, and commercial diving markets. The company specializes in remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), subsea intervention, and inspection services designed to support exploration, production and maintenance activities in challenging underwater environments. In addition to ROV operations, Oceaneering offers asset integrity solutions, specialized tooling, and intervention equipment for pipelines, risers, and flowlines.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Oceaneering has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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