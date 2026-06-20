OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 150.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC's holdings in TKO Group were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TKO. M & L Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,978,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,149 shares of the company's stock valued at $146,653,000 after purchasing an additional 191,743 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,105,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,046,000. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 711.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 22,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 10,805 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.09 per share, with a total value of $1,999,897.45. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 154,655 shares in the company, valued at $28,625,093.95. This represents a 7.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $1,990,292.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 81,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,918,423.16. The trade was a 10.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,308 shares of company stock worth $4,499,679 and have sold 28,625 shares worth $5,650,725. Corporate insiders own 64.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a "peer perform" rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded TKO Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Roth Mkm set a $228.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "mkt outperform" rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $199.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.72 and a 200-day moving average of $201.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.36 and a beta of 0.59. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.29 and a fifty-two week high of $226.94.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.47%.The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. TKO Group's revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. TKO Group's payout ratio is presently 117.91%.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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