OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $3.14 Million Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 150.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC's holdings in TKO Group were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro purchased 10,807 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.05 per share, with a total value of $1,999,835.35. Following the transaction, the insider owned 129,207 shares in the company, valued at $23,909,755.35. The trade was a 9.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 10,805 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,897.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 154,655 shares in the company, valued at $28,625,093.95. This represents a 7.51% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 24,308 shares of company stock worth $4,499,679 in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TKO. Zacks Research upgraded TKO Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered TKO Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen raised TKO Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on TKO Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKO Group

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $200.92 on Tuesday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $152.29 and a one year high of $226.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.47%.The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. TKO Group's payout ratio is 116.42%.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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