OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC's holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total transaction of $2,374,758.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,227,362. This represents a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.99, for a total transaction of $292,226.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,732.62. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $903.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Truist Financial set a $1,209.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $600.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,045.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on URI

United Rentals Price Performance

URI opened at $1,082.43 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $682.08 and a one year high of $1,106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $927.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $864.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.86 earnings per share. United Rentals's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.97 per share. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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