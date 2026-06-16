OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Invests $1.92 Million in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,370 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 139.1% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 165 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $123.46 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $112.23 and a 1 year high of $232.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.08. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 38.37%.The business had revenue of $668.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHKP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Check Point Software Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $150.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Compass Point set a $120.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $146.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHKP

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,242.24. The trade was a 86.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 29.00% of the company's stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

Further Reading

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