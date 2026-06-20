OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Lowers Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,400 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC's holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 40.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,518 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,136 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $20,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in United Rentals by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,057 shares of the construction company's stock worth $42,233,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 338.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $1,077.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $953.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $871.26. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $693.78 and a 52 week high of $1,106.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.86 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Rentals from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,275.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on United Rentals from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $903.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,045.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on URI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total value of $2,374,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,227,362. This trade represents a 14.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 306 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.99, for a total value of $292,226.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,479,732.62. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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