Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Buys 439,353 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,109.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,971 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 439,353 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.7% of Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Netflix were worth $44,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,283.0% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 693,860 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $65,056,000 after acquiring an additional 643,690 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 8,336.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,640 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $74,062,000 after acquiring an additional 777,316 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 464.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1,053.7% during the 4th quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 22,913 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,927 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. China Renaissance boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,126. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $90.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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