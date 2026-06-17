Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Buys 5,948 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas grew its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,474 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Qualcomm were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $19,524,350,000 after acquiring an additional 647,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,931,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,924 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,591,056,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 9.9% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,136,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 141.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,069,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292,783 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

More Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Trading Down 3.1%

QCOM opened at $214.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.59. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $259.92. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $188.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $184.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Qualcomm

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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