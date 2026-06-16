Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Has $21.42 Million Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,856 shares of the CRM provider's stock after acquiring an additional 37,610 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Salesforce were worth $21,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $164.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.65 and a 200 day moving average of $206.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.40 and a fifty-two week high of $276.80.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is 20.37%.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 2,570 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,664,153.18. This trade represents a 23.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Alber bought 2,571 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.58 per share, with a total value of $500,265.18. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. This trade represents a 36.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Salesforce’s $3.6 billion purchase of Fin expands its AI agent and customer-support capabilities, which could strengthen its competitive position and boost future growth. Reuters article

Salesforce’s $3.6 billion purchase of Fin expands its AI agent and customer-support capabilities, which could strengthen its competitive position and boost future growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts said the deal pushes Salesforce further into customer engagement and reinforces its strategy around Agentforce and autonomous tech. Seeking Alpha article

Analysts said the deal pushes Salesforce further into customer engagement and reinforces its strategy around Agentforce and autonomous tech. Positive Sentiment: Market coverage suggested the acquisition helped the stock break a recent losing streak, as investors welcomed a clearer AI growth story. Stocktwits article

Market coverage suggested the acquisition helped the stock break a recent losing streak, as investors welcomed a clearer AI growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary emphasized that Salesforce is still under pressure to prove its AI investments will translate into faster growth and better margins. Seeking Alpha article

Some commentary emphasized that Salesforce is still under pressure to prove its AI investments will translate into faster growth and better margins. Negative Sentiment: A prior downgrade warned that CRM could face further technical downside if market skepticism persists despite the AI-focused deal. Seeking Alpha article

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Featured Stories

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