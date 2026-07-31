Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas trimmed its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Free Report) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock after selling 14,197 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in First Solar were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919,991 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $761,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,206 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in First Solar by 60.6% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,266,050 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $375,122,000 after acquiring an additional 854,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in First Solar by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,215,461 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $578,791,000 after acquiring an additional 189,626 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $392,040,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in First Solar by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,427,105 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $372,803,000 after purchasing an additional 100,908 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 10,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $2,929,076.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,557,075.20. This trade represents a 30.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 582 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $145,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,750. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,893,775. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

First Solar Price Performance

First Solar stock opened at $206.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.02 and a 200-day moving average of $225.33. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.99 and a 1 year high of $320.95.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.93. First Solar had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. First Solar's revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $213.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of First Solar from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $243.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $257.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FSLR

First Solar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: First Solar reported second-quarter diluted EPS of $3.92, well above analyst estimates of roughly $2.74–$2.90 and up from $3.18 a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA also increased to $644 million from $560 million. First Solar Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates

First Solar reported second-quarter diluted EPS of $3.92, well above analyst estimates of roughly $2.74–$2.90 and up from $3.18 a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA also increased to $644 million from $560 million. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed its 2026 net sales guidance of $4.9 billion to $5.2 billion and maintained expectations for third-quarter module sales of 3.9 GW to 4.5 GW and adjusted EBITDA of $625 million to $775 million. First Solar Second Quarter Results

The company reaffirmed its 2026 net sales guidance of $4.9 billion to $5.2 billion and maintained expectations for third-quarter module sales of 3.9 GW to 4.5 GW and adjusted EBITDA of $625 million to $775 million. Positive Sentiment: First Solar ended the quarter with approximately $1.7 billion in gross and net cash and a contracted sales backlog of 45.1 GW, supporting long-term revenue visibility. First Solar Q2 Revenue and Profit

First Solar ended the quarter with approximately $1.7 billion in gross and net cash and a contracted sales backlog of 45.1 GW, supporting long-term revenue visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly revenue totaled $1.06 billion, essentially matching estimates but declining about 4% year over year. Full-year guidance has a midpoint of $5.05 billion, slightly below the approximately $5.1 billion analyst consensus. First Solar Misses Q2 Revenue Estimates

Quarterly revenue totaled $1.06 billion, essentially matching estimates but declining about 4% year over year. Full-year guidance has a midpoint of $5.05 billion, slightly below the approximately $5.1 billion analyst consensus. Negative Sentiment: Customer contract terminations reduced revenue and offset higher third-party module sales, highlighting continued execution and demand risks despite the sizable backlog. First Solar Sales Fall on Contract Cancellations

Customer contract terminations reduced revenue and offset higher third-party module sales, highlighting continued execution and demand risks despite the sizable backlog. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a pending securities class action alleging misleading statements about tariff impacts and international production challenges. The allegations remain unresolved, but the litigation adds headline and potential financial risk. First Solar Shareholder Action Reminder

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

Further Reading

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