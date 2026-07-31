Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Invests $5 Million in Ondas Holdings Inc. $ONDS

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 553,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas owned about 0.11% of Ondas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFSG Corp lifted its position in Ondas by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ondas by 5,373.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ondas by 231.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ondas in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Ondas by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,000 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ondas from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ondas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ondas from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Ondas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ondas has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ONDS

Ondas Price Performance

Ondas stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 189.50 and a beta of 2.69. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ondas news, Director Richard M. Cohen sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 264,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,516,103.50. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy Seidl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 295,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,904,804.32. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,395,745 shares of company stock worth $32,109,380. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Free Report).

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