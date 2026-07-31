Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Lowers Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas trimmed its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,739 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 6,735 shares during the quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Qualcomm were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 64,911 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Qualcomm by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 43,986 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $7,524,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in Qualcomm by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,533,420 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $262,291,000 after buying an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,690 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $24,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm reported record automotive revenue and raised its automotive outlook to approximately $7 billion, while automotive and IoT growth helped revenue exceed expectations. The company also highlighted plans to expand AI and data-center businesses and target $40 billion in non-handset revenue by fiscal 2029. Qualcomm Q3 earnings call highlights

Qualcomm reported record automotive revenue and raised its automotive outlook to approximately $7 billion, while automotive and IoT growth helped revenue exceed expectations. The company also highlighted plans to expand AI and data-center businesses and target $40 billion in non-handset revenue by fiscal 2029. Positive Sentiment: BMW selected Qualcomm as its lead compute silicon provider for future digital cockpit and advanced driver-assistance systems, supporting the company’s long-term automotive growth strategy. Qualcomm wins BMW chip supply deal

BMW selected Qualcomm as its lead compute silicon provider for future digital cockpit and advanced driver-assistance systems, supporting the company’s long-term automotive growth strategy. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm completed its all-stock acquisition of Modular, an AI software infrastructure company, strengthening its ambitions in generative AI, edge computing and data-center markets. Qualcomm completes Modular acquisition

Qualcomm completed its all-stock acquisition of Modular, an AI software infrastructure company, strengthening its ambitions in generative AI, edge computing and data-center markets. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed. Rosenblatt and TD Cowen maintained “buy” ratings, while Morgan Stanley, UBS and Susquehanna retained neutral or equal-weight views. However, all four firms lowered their price targets, with UBS cutting its target to $170 and Susquehanna to $160. Analyst price-target changes

Analyst sentiment remains mixed. Rosenblatt and TD Cowen maintained “buy” ratings, while Morgan Stanley, UBS and Susquehanna retained neutral or equal-weight views. However, all four firms lowered their price targets, with UBS cutting its target to $170 and Susquehanna to $160. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal third-quarter adjusted EPS was $2.21, narrowly below consensus, while revenue of $9.95 billion beat estimates but declined 4% year over year. EPS also fell from $2.77 a year earlier, reflecting weaker handset results and higher costs. Qualcomm Q3 earnings results

Fiscal third-quarter adjusted EPS was $2.21, narrowly below consensus, while revenue of $9.95 billion beat estimates but declined 4% year over year. EPS also fell from $2.77 a year earlier, reflecting weaker handset results and higher costs. Negative Sentiment: Fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $2.05–$2.25 was below the approximately $2.23 consensus midpoint, while management warned that rising memory costs, pricing pressure and a faster decline in Apple-related modem revenue could weigh on margins and profits. Qualcomm outlook and cost pressures

Qualcomm Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $151.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $259.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.02 and a 200-day moving average of $167.76. The stock has a market cap of $159.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.69 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 21.01%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,189.60. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,529 shares of company stock worth $4,011,441. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $400.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Qualcomm from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $203.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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