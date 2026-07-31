Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Purchases New Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,859 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,464,000.

Get Charles Schwab alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookwood Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,667,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,747,646,000 after buying an additional 98,242 shares during the last quarter. Juno Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $2,591,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 407,179 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,681,000 after buying an additional 16,482 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Bank boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Busey Bank now owns 258,962 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,873,000 after acquiring an additional 34,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $208,420.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,216.98. This trade represents a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Dennis Howard sold 28,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $2,940,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,454.70. The trade was a 72.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 363,848 shares of company stock worth $37,874,706 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $118.00 price objective on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $104.42 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.96 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $181.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 38.79%.The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

Key Stories Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns remain a major catalyst: Schwab reportedly plans to repurchase up to $20 billion of its shares. The buyback could reduce the share count, lift future EPS and signal confidence in the company’s valuation and cash generation. The company also confirmed a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, or $1.28 annualized. Charles Schwab to buy back $20 billion of stock

Schwab reportedly plans to repurchase up to $20 billion of its shares. The buyback could reduce the share count, lift future EPS and signal confidence in the company’s valuation and cash generation. The company also confirmed a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, or $1.28 annualized. Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings momentum: Schwab’s latest quarter exceeded expectations, with EPS of $1.62 versus the $1.56 consensus and revenue of $7.07 billion versus $6.90 billion. Revenue increased 20.9% year over year, reinforcing the growth case for the brokerage and wealth-management business. Charles Schwab earnings, buybacks and dividends analysis

Schwab’s latest quarter exceeded expectations, with EPS of $1.62 versus the $1.56 consensus and revenue of $7.07 billion versus $6.90 billion. Revenue increased 20.9% year over year, reinforcing the growth case for the brokerage and wealth-management business. Positive Sentiment: Estimates and technical sentiment improved: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to $6.50 from $6.34 and its FY2027 forecast to $7.85 from $7.64. Commentary also points to a potential breakout and improving retail-investor bullishness, which could support trading activity and brokerage revenue. Schwab stock breakout analysis

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to $6.50 from $6.34 and its FY2027 forecast to $7.85 from $7.64. Commentary also points to a potential breakout and improving retail-investor bullishness, which could support trading activity and brokerage revenue. Positive Sentiment: New Austin-area office: Schwab announced a new office location in the Austin region, supporting its client-service and regional growth footprint, though the near-term financial impact is likely limited. Charles Schwab announces new Austin office

Schwab announced a new office location in the Austin region, supporting its client-service and regional growth footprint, though the near-term financial impact is likely limited. Neutral Sentiment: Robo-adviser shutdown: Schwab is reportedly phasing out its robo-adviser platform. The decision could reduce expenses and sharpen focus on core offerings, but may weaken its appeal to younger, digitally focused investors. Why Charles Schwab is phasing out its robo-adviser

Schwab is reportedly phasing out its robo-adviser platform. The decision could reduce expenses and sharpen focus on core offerings, but may weaken its appeal to younger, digitally focused investors. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales may weigh on sentiment: Chairman Walter Bettinger sold roughly $29.8 million of shares, while Nigel Murtagh sold approximately $3.4 million and Jonathan Beatty sold about $208,000. The trades were conducted under Rule 10b5-1 plans, making them weaker bearish signals, but their size could encourage profit-taking after SCHW’s recent advance.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Charles Schwab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Charles Schwab wasn't on the list.

While Charles Schwab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here