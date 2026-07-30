Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Sells 11,328 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas trimmed its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,007 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 11,328 shares during the period. EMCOR Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas owned 0.09% of EMCOR Group worth $31,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EME. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 356 shares of the construction company's stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company's stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,614 shares of the construction company's stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the construction company's stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 4.8%

NYSE:EME opened at $671.68 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $564.92 and a twelve month high of $951.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $803.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $786.60. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EME shares. Zacks Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,123.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $871.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EMCOR Group

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.50, for a total transaction of $802,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,278 shares in the company, valued at $14,591,271. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,395,741.22. The trade was a 16.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

See Also

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