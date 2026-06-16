Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Sells 163,604 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas lessened its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,252 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 163,604 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after buying an additional 15,166,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Marvell Technology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,940,503,000 after buying an additional 1,677,724 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,185,000 after purchasing an additional 97,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,000,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $224.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock opened at $308.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $270.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $324.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $186.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.22%.

Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell shares are getting a lift from renewed enthusiasm around its AI infrastructure business, with multiple articles highlighting the company as a key beneficiary of rising demand for custom silicon and high-speed interconnects used in AI systems. Article Title

Marvell shares are getting a lift from renewed enthusiasm around its AI infrastructure business, with multiple articles highlighting the company as a key beneficiary of rising demand for custom silicon and high-speed interconnects used in AI systems. Positive Sentiment: B. Riley reportedly raised its price target on MRVL to $345, citing AI growth, while Marvell also announced a new CFO, which may be reinforcing confidence in leadership and execution. Article Title

B. Riley reportedly raised its price target on to $345, citing AI growth, while Marvell also announced a new CFO, which may be reinforcing confidence in leadership and execution. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment is also being supported by reports that Marvell is hitting record highs and being viewed as one of the market’s premier AI infrastructure plays, which can attract momentum buyers. Article Title

Investor sentiment is also being supported by reports that Marvell is hitting record highs and being viewed as one of the market’s premier AI infrastructure plays, which can attract momentum buyers. Positive Sentiment: The broader chip sector has been strong recently, with semiconductor stocks and ETFs breaking to new highs, adding a tailwind for Marvell alongside the market-wide rotation into AI and chip names. Article Title

The broader chip sector has been strong recently, with semiconductor stocks and ETFs breaking to new highs, adding a tailwind for Marvell alongside the market-wide rotation into AI and chip names. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary pieces from The Motley Fool and other outlets are amplifying attention around Marvell’s long-term upside, but these are mostly sentiment drivers rather than new operating data. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $4,020,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,652,415.11. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,189.65. This trade represents a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,060 shares of company stock worth $31,959,772. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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