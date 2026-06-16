Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Sells 54,787 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas trimmed its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,843 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 54,787 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.1% of Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Oracle were worth $28,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,988 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% in the third quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Verum Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Bank of America upped their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $192.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Stories

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