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Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Takes Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Written by MarketBeat
June 17, 2026
CocaCola logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Oddo BHF Asset Management opened a new position in Coca-Cola, buying 23,499 shares valued at about $1.64 million in the fourth quarter.
  • Several major investors also increased or initiated stakes, and institutional holders now own 70.26% of Coca-Cola’s shares, indicating strong professional investor interest.
  • Wall Street remains constructive on KO, with 15 Buy ratings and a consensus price target of $86.69; the company also beat Q1 earnings and revenue estimates and recently declared a $0.53 quarterly dividend.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of CocaCola.

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the second quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in CocaCola by 1,081.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,000,505.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 157,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,128,734. This trade represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. This trade represents a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

CocaCola Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of KO opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $345.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $84.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.81.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's payout ratio is 66.67%.

Trending Headlines about CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CocaCola (NYSE:KO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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