OGE Energy Corporation $OGE Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE - Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,211 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 75,190 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of OGE Energy worth $15,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get OGE Energy alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $119,028,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,628,210 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $197,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,574 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $68,460,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,215,572 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $94,605,000 after buying an additional 1,022,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,929,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key OGE Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting OGE Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter net income rose to $116.3 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, from $107.5 million, or $0.53 per share, a year earlier. The regulated OG&E utility delivered particularly strong results, with earnings increasing to $0.58 per share from $0.53. OGE Energy Corp. reports second quarter 2026 results

Second-quarter net income rose to $116.3 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, from $107.5 million, or $0.53 per share, a year earlier. The regulated OG&E utility delivered particularly strong results, with earnings increasing to $0.58 per share from $0.53. Positive Sentiment: Reported EPS of $0.56 was slightly above the company’s $0.55 consensus estimate used by some analysts, although other estimates placed the target at $0.57. OGE Energy Reports Higher Q2 Earnings, Revenue Falls

Reported EPS of $0.56 was slightly above the company’s $0.55 consensus estimate used by some analysts, although other estimates placed the target at $0.57. Neutral Sentiment: OGE Energy maintained its 2026 consolidated EPS outlook of $2.38 to $2.48, with a midpoint of $2.43, broadly in line with the current consensus forecast. OGE Energy Corp. reports second quarter 2026 results

OGE Energy maintained its 2026 consolidated EPS outlook of $2.38 to $2.48, with a midpoint of $2.43, broadly in line with the current consensus forecast. Negative Sentiment: Operating revenue fell 4.0% year over year to $711.9 million, well below analyst expectations of approximately $782.7 million. The revenue miss is likely weighing more heavily on the stock than the modest EPS beat. OGE Energy Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Operating revenue fell 4.0% year over year to $711.9 million, well below analyst expectations of approximately $782.7 million. The revenue miss is likely weighing more heavily on the stock than the modest EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: Non-utility operations posted a $3.8 million loss, compared with a $0.2 million loss in the prior-year quarter, partially offsetting OG&E’s improved performance and adding to concerns about earnings quality.

OGE Energy Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE OGE opened at $47.33 on Friday. OGE Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $50.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.53.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $782.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company's revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. OGE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.480 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. OGE Energy's dividend payout ratio is 74.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of OGE Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OGE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on OGE Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OGE

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 7,345 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $352,339.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 74,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,573,621.09. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. NYSE: OGE is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider OGE Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and OGE Energy wasn't on the list.

While OGE Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here