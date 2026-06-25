Oklo Inc. $OKLO Stake Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report) by 427.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,128 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 138,659 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Oklo worth $12,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKLO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Oklo by 162.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,850 shares of the company's stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 57,497 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the first quarter valued at $519,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oklo by 4,974.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company's stock worth $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 570,532 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oklo by 165.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company's stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 112,772 shares of the company's stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 53,703 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oklo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKLO opened at $53.91 on Thursday. Oklo Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.88 and a 12 month high of $193.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $65.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.05.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Oklo

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oklo’s licensing strategy is being viewed as a key de-risking step, with DOE milestones and NRC progress potentially supporting a repeatable reactor rollout and reducing regulatory uncertainty. OKLO's Licensing Strategy Aims to Support Reactor Rollout

Oklo’s licensing strategy is being viewed as a key de-risking step, with DOE milestones and NRC progress potentially supporting a repeatable reactor rollout and reducing regulatory uncertainty. Positive Sentiment: Investor attention remains on Oklo’s nuclear growth story, including a recent LOI tied to Aurora nuclear fuel supply and CEO comments that the company is targeting power production in about two years, which supports the long-term bull case. As Centrus Order Backlog Swells, Growth Acceleration Can Trigger Stock Upside

Investor attention remains on Oklo’s nuclear growth story, including a recent LOI tied to Aurora nuclear fuel supply and CEO comments that the company is targeting power production in about two years, which supports the long-term bull case. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary highlighting America’s accelerating nuclear buildout, stronger fuel supply, and AI-driven electricity demand continues to keep Oklo in the center of the clean-power and data-center energy trade. America's Nuclear Buildout Gains Speed

Commentary highlighting America’s accelerating nuclear buildout, stronger fuel supply, and AI-driven electricity demand continues to keep Oklo in the center of the clean-power and data-center energy trade. Negative Sentiment: One article argues Oklo is falling because momentum is shifting toward large nuclear reactors rather than small modular ones, raising concerns that investor enthusiasm for OKLO’s core business model may be cooling. Why Oklo Stock Keeps Going Down

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $9,560,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 538,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,742,683.31. This trade represents a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 10,548 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $612,205.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,597. The trade was a 22.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 699,971 shares of company stock worth $44,221,357 over the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $80.00 price target on Oklo in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Oklo in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Oklo from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Oklo

Oklo Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

Further Reading

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