OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,935 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of OLD National Bancorp IN's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $87,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $267.22 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $233.53 and its 200 day moving average is $230.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $1,011,812.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 74,948 shares in the company, valued at $20,462,302.96. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,593 shares of company stock worth $46,081,241. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.52.

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About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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