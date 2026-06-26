OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Holdings in Carnival Corporation $CCL

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,501 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 45,251 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN's holdings in Carnival were worth $11,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 381.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company's stock.

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Carnival News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Carnival this week:

Positive Sentiment: Carnival’s Q2 results showed record quarterly performance, with earnings of $0.41 per share topping expectations and revenue up year over year, while management pointed to strong bookings, record deposits and disciplined cost control as signs that underlying demand remains solid.

Carnival’s Q2 results showed record quarterly performance, with earnings of $0.41 per share topping expectations and revenue up year over year, while management pointed to strong bookings, record deposits and disciplined cost control as signs that underlying demand remains solid. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains constructive on the long-term story, with Jefferies reiterating a Buy rating and a $35 target, and other market coverage highlighting upside potential if Carnival can sustain its strong cruise demand. Article: Carnival faces near-term headwinds, but long-term outlook remains intact, says Jefferies

Analyst commentary remains constructive on the long-term story, with Jefferies reiterating a Buy rating and a $35 target, and other market coverage highlighting upside potential if Carnival can sustain its strong cruise demand. Neutral Sentiment: The company also expanded its surplus meal donation program to the Dominican Republic, a positive corporate responsibility move, but one that is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings or the stock price. Article: Carnival Corporation Expands Surplus Meal Donation Program to the Dominican Republic

The company also expanded its surplus meal donation program to the Dominican Republic, a positive corporate responsibility move, but one that is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings or the stock price. Negative Sentiment: Investors are still worried about guidance, as Carnival lowered its fiscal 2026 outlook and flagged softer back-half yields tied to temporary Europe disruption and extreme geopolitical volatility affecting bookings.

Investors are still worried about guidance, as Carnival lowered its fiscal 2026 outlook and flagged softer back-half yields tied to temporary Europe disruption and extreme geopolitical volatility affecting bookings. Negative Sentiment: Analysts also noted ongoing headwinds from debt, fuel costs and geopolitical uncertainty, while one UBS note suggested the company may not benefit much from any booking improvement this year.

Analysts also noted ongoing headwinds from debt, fuel costs and geopolitical uncertainty, while one UBS note suggested the company may not benefit much from any booking improvement this year. Negative Sentiment: Recent headlines about guest altercations and bans at the end of cruises add some noise, but they are more of a reputational concern than a major financial driver.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 11,988 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $313,965.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 52,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,377,620.19. This trade represents a 18.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $1,209,929.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,587.80. The trade was a 38.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,195. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.32. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.41. Carnival Corporation has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Carnival had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.24%.The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Carnival has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.220 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. Analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Carnival's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Carnival from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research raised Carnival from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Carnival from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.13.

Get Our Latest Report on CCL

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

Further Reading

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