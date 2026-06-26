OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,725 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 13,139 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $25,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,512,563,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,421,387 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,487,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,484 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,197,423 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,975,600,000 after purchasing an additional 188,186 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 20,625,070 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,922,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,606,215 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $895,466,000 after buying an additional 477,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company's stock.

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Key Wells Fargo & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo completed the Fed’s 2026 stress test and said it intends to raise its third-quarter dividend by 11%, which supports the stock by showing strong capital resilience and a shareholder-friendly payout policy. Article Title

Wells Fargo completed the Fed’s 2026 stress test and said it intends to raise its third-quarter dividend by 11%, which supports the stock by showing strong capital resilience and a shareholder-friendly payout policy. Positive Sentiment: Industry-wide stress test results were also supportive, with large banks broadly passing and many announcing dividend hikes and buyback plans, which can improve sentiment toward Wells Fargo and the sector. Article Title

Industry-wide stress test results were also supportive, with large banks broadly passing and many announcing dividend hikes and buyback plans, which can improve sentiment toward Wells Fargo and the sector. Positive Sentiment: Analyst previews ahead of Wells Fargo’s upcoming earnings suggest modest double-digit profit growth, reinforcing expectations for solid near-term fundamentals. Article Title

Analyst previews ahead of Wells Fargo’s upcoming earnings suggest modest double-digit profit growth, reinforcing expectations for solid near-term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary from Wells Fargo strategist Scott Wren encouraged investors not to chase the recent rally, but to buy dips, offering a cautious macro view rather than a direct company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $84.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $97.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $86.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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