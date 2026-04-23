OLD National Bancorp IN Has $10.58 Million Stock Position in Target Corporation $TGT

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,190 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 10,637 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN's holdings in Target were worth $10,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,526 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Target by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 122,279 shares of the retailer's stock worth $11,953,000 after buying an additional 23,476 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,667 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of Target by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,797 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 16,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the retailer's stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $240,591.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,038.17. This represents a 14.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $108.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Target from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Target from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $117.39.

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Target Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of TGT opened at $130.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Target Corporation has a one year low of $83.44 and a one year high of $133.10. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $118.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $30.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business's revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Target's payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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