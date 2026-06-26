OLD National Bancorp IN Has $23.08 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp $USB

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,687 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 83,100 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN's holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $23,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 36,863 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,411 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,276 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $701,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE USB opened at $61.08 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock's 50-day moving average is $56.00 and its 200-day moving average is $55.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.27 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 18.01%.U.S. Bancorp's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is 43.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Wall Street Zen raised U.S. Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

Key U.S. Bancorp News

Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Bancorp this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 207,251 shares in the company, valued at $11,813,307. This trade represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,731.84. This represents a 40.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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