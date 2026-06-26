OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Holdings in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,049,169 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 643,501 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.17% of CNH Industrial worth $22,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNH. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,843,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,152,000 after buying an additional 1,239,952 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 4,077,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,241,000 after buying an additional 3,100,766 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 862,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,358,000 after buying an additional 633,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LP grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 2,775,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,109,000 after buying an additional 531,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CNH Industrial

In related news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $490,140.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 71,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at $728,610.38. This trade represents a 40.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial set a $16.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CNH Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded CNH Industrial from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Read Our Latest Report on CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Stock Up 5.8%

CNH stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 12.27 and a quick ratio of 10.17. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $14.27.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.48%. CNH Industrial's revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

See Also

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