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OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Written by MarketBeat
June 27, 2026
GE Aerospace logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • OLD National Bancorp IN increased its GE Aerospace stake by 68.6% in the first quarter, buying 3,191 additional shares and bringing its position to 7,843 shares valued at about $2.23 million.
  • GE Aerospace recently posted strong quarterly results, with EPS of $1.86 beating estimates and revenue rising 24.6% year over year. The company also raised its outlook, guiding FY 2026 EPS to 7.10–7.40.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share, or $1.88 annualized, and analysts remain broadly positive with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $348.22.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,843 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company's stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company's stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company's stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $368.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $384.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $243.34 and a 52-week high of $379.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm's fifty day moving average is $314.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.01.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Daiwa Securities Group assumed coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research lowered GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $348.22.

Read Our Latest Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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