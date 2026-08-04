OLD Republic International Corp Has $29.31 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

OLD Republic International Corp trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,500 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp's holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $29,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $280.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $278.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $281.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $288.47 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.82 and a 52 week high of $303.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock's fifty day moving average is $267.03 and its 200-day moving average is $268.58.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.19 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 101.72%. Illinois Tool Works's revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.350-11.550 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio is 58.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 806 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $247.99 per share, with a total value of $199,879.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at $409,679.48. The trade was a 95.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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