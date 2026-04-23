OLIO Financial Planning Buys 2,087 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

OLIO Financial Planning boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,367 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.8% of OLIO Financial Planning's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. OLIO Financial Planning's holdings in Apple were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.4% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 110.9% in the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 15.7% in the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,920 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 40,543 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at $833,980,668.14. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $273.17 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.25 and a 12-month high of $288.62. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $259.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Apple from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.06.

Read Our Latest Report on Apple

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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