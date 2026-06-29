Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Free Report) by 662.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,153 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 22,724 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,062,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $535,310,000 after purchasing an additional 49,603 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 17.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,992,848 shares of the company's stock worth $384,282,000 after purchasing an additional 440,243 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 315.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,707,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,504,000 after purchasing an additional 56,948 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,199,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,478,000 after buying an additional 34,702 shares in the last quarter.

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Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

OLLI stock opened at $71.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.46. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.85 and a 12 month high of $141.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.04.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 9.13%.The business had revenue of $658.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $661.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ollie's Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie's Bargain Outlet news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 3,330 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $319,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 48,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,617,560. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $151.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Loop Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $163.00 to $152.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $125.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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