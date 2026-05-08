Olstein Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after buying an additional 1,670,761 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,911,301,000 after acquiring an additional 297,132 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,016,467 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,667,121,000 after acquiring an additional 182,976 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,386,313 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,311,457,000 after acquiring an additional 867,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,422,708 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $923,919,000 after purchasing an additional 263,824 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $157.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.81. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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