Olstein Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,000 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $5,132,120.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,201,761.28. This trade represents a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Key Medtronic News

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore set a $106.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.80.

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Medtronic Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:MDT opened at $77.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.43. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $77.16 and a 12-month high of $106.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Medtronic's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Medtronic's payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Further Reading

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