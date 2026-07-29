OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 10,200 Shares of Roku, Inc. $ROKU

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,439 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Roku were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Alua Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $44,869,000. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 56.3% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 29,103 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,565,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,090,000 after purchasing an additional 290,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company's stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company's stock.

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Roku Stock Up 0.7%

ROKU stock opened at $143.91 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.53 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.20 and a beta of 2.01. The business's fifty day moving average is $135.24 and its 200-day moving average is $114.15.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. Roku had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.06%.The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Roku from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Roku from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $137.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roku from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $155.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ROKU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $281,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,318.85. This represents a 17.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 10,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $1,467,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,762,640. This trade represents a 34.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 236,499 shares of company stock worth $30,582,963 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.45% of the company's stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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