OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 3,991 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,765 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 3,400.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $220.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $292.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $266.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLO

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In related news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total value of $2,011,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,212.14. This trade represents a 27.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE VLO opened at $302.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.55. Valero Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $320.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business's fifty day moving average is $265.22 and its 200 day moving average is $234.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $32.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.38 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.37%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 36.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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