OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,580 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sienna Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 478,717 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $36,873,000 after buying an additional 24,545 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,869,033 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $221,002,000 after buying an additional 257,143 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 22,236 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $315,759.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 172,727 shares in the company, valued at $20,920,694.24. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 43,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,063,970 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $122.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $120.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $473.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $103.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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