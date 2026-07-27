OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 9,093 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,128 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Boeing were worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $209.51 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.77 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.33. The company has a market capitalization of $165.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Btg Pactual set a $260.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BA

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,345. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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