OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Cuts Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp decreased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,983 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $16,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Benchmark started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 5.3%

PLTR stock opened at $134.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.49. The stock has a market cap of $322.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $80,535.68. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

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Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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