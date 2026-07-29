OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 771,720 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 40,579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $227,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Autonomous Res dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $358.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $357.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company's fifty day moving average price is $326.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $279.10 and a 1-year high of $359.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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