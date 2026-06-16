OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $16.56 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 81.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,390 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 56,547 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $16,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $61,797.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,822.32. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $384,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,112,056. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,343,747 shares of company stock valued at $380,853,419 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ANET shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $186.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $169.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $213.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.61. The stock's 50-day moving average is $155.28 and its 200-day moving average is $140.43. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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