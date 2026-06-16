OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $23.19 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,125 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Walmart were worth $23,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,220 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the retailer's stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the retailer's stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the retailer's stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,435,203.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,067 shares in the company, valued at $14,985,527.94. This represents a 8.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $359,368.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 577,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,607,543.76. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,986 shares of company stock worth $15,927,908. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Craig Hallum set a $150.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.85.

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Walmart Stock Down 0.2%

Walmart stock opened at $120.82 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $125.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.88. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.62 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $961.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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