OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $24 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp cut its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 86.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,584 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 558,723 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Salesforce were worth $23,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its position in Salesforce by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 79,627 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $18,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 116,874 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $27,699,000 after acquiring an additional 38,963 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Salesforce by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 17,394 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,299,513 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $307,984,000 after acquiring an additional 106,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,328,230 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,025,791,000 after acquiring an additional 101,191 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director Laura Alber purchased 2,571 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.58 per share, with a total value of $500,265.18. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,854,347.40. This trade represents a 36.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 2,570 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.62 per share, with a total value of $500,173.40. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,153.18. The trade was a 23.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Salesforce from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE CRM opened at $164.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.40 and a 12 month high of $276.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.65 and a 200-day moving average of $206.26.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report).

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