OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor Company $F

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,720 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 74,981 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,705,454 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $6,188,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,699 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,017,084 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,994,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,600,353 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,394,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,437,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,442,901 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $547,379,000 after buying an additional 1,585,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company's stock.

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Ford Motor Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company's 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.48. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $43.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Ford Motor's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.15.

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About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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