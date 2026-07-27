OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $5.12 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,654 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,940,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,025,185,000 after purchasing an additional 97,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $895,455,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,864,514 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $838,286,000 after buying an additional 1,007,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,798,272 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $577,717,000 after buying an additional 598,920 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $194.23 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm's 50 day moving average is $243.42 and its 200-day moving average is $153.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is 8.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Melius Research set a $220.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $245.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total value of $1,329,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,065,512.22. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.92, for a total value of $2,819,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 227,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $64,208,407.68. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,542. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

See Also

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