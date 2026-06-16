OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $82.51 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 291.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,679 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 108,465 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $82,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,180 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of ISRG opened at $416.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.68 and a 1 year high of $603.88. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $442.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.54.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. BofA reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $571.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $55,156.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 120 shares in the company, valued at $55,620. This represents a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,426,080.80. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

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