OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Increases Holdings in Carnival Corporation $CCL

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 122.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,019 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 51,214 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Carnival were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the company's stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 21,363 shares of the company's stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 33,540 shares of the company's stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Carnival

In other Carnival news, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $1,209,929.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 69,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,945,587.80. This trade represents a 38.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. Carnival Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.32. The business's 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Carnival had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.24%.The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Carnival's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Carnival has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.220 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Carnival's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

Carnival News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Carnival this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Caribbean’s earnings performance is supporting optimism across cruise stocks. Analysts said strong demand and industry results from Royal Caribbean and Carnival provide a constructive setup for Norwegian Cruise Line’s upcoming report, despite Royal Caribbean trimming its full-year yield forecast. Lower oil prices are also favorable for cruise operators because fuel is a significant operating expense. What Royal Caribbean's earnings signal for the cruise industry

Royal Caribbean’s earnings performance is supporting optimism across cruise stocks. Analysts said strong demand and industry results from Royal Caribbean and Carnival provide a constructive setup for Norwegian Cruise Line’s upcoming report, despite Royal Caribbean trimming its full-year yield forecast. Lower oil prices are also favorable for cruise operators because fuel is a significant operating expense. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain highly bullish on Carnival’s prospects, even though the stock has underperformed the broader market over the past year. That optimism reflects expectations that the company’s post-pandemic recovery, pricing power and demand trends can continue to improve. Carnival Corporation Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Analysts remain highly bullish on Carnival’s prospects, even though the stock has underperformed the broader market over the past year. That optimism reflects expectations that the company’s post-pandemic recovery, pricing power and demand trends can continue to improve. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary continues to frame Carnival as a recovery story, with investors focused on improving occupancy, pricing and earnings as the cruise industry normalizes. Carnival’s latest reported quarter also showed year-over-year revenue growth and earnings above consensus, reinforcing that recovery narrative. Carnival: The Market Is Still Looking At The Recovery

Market commentary continues to frame Carnival as a recovery story, with investors focused on improving occupancy, pricing and earnings as the cruise industry normalizes. Carnival’s latest reported quarter also showed year-over-year revenue growth and earnings above consensus, reinforcing that recovery narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Princess Cruises’ continued use of shore power in Juneau highlights Carnival’s environmental initiatives and may support long-term regulatory and community relationships, but it is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings or the stock. Princess Cruises Celebrates 25 Years of Shore Power Leadership in Juneau

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Carnival from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carnival from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carnival from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Carnival from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Carnival from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCL

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

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