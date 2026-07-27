OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Increases Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,263 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 34,131 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, NFSG Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $1,916,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,847,731.84. The trade was a 40.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:USB opened at $63.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.89 and a 200 day moving average of $56.43. The firm has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.07. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. U.S. Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.52%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

See Also

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