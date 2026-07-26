OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases 14,586 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,170 shares of the CRM provider's stock after purchasing an additional 14,586 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Salesforce were worth $19,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Diest Capital LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Van Diest Capital LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.1% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 40,959 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.5% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 140,659 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $26,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 281,677 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $52,581,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Salesforce said the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs awarded it a $1.6 billion, three-year agreement to help modernize veteran care and services through its Missionforce platform, a major enterprise and government win that could support future revenue growth. Article Title

Salesforce said the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs awarded it a to help modernize veteran care and services through its Missionforce platform, a major enterprise and government win that could support future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted Salesforce as part of a broader rally in enterprise software tied to government AI deals , suggesting investors are rewarding the company’s AI-driven growth story and large-addressable-market opportunity. Article Title

Market commentary highlighted Salesforce as part of a broader rally in enterprise software tied to , suggesting investors are rewarding the company’s AI-driven growth story and large-addressable-market opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Salesforce also announced equity awards for new employees joining from the acquisitions of Qualified and MeshMesh , reinforcing that the company is still using M&A and talent integration to expand its product capabilities. Article Title

Salesforce also announced equity awards for new employees joining from the acquisitions of , reinforcing that the company is still using M&A and talent integration to expand its product capabilities. Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces discussed Salesforce’s longer-term outlook and AI platform strategy, including third-party takes on catalysts and new apps built on Salesforce, which support the stock’s narrative but are less immediate drivers than the VA deal. Article Title

Several pieces discussed Salesforce’s longer-term outlook and AI platform strategy, including third-party takes on catalysts and new apps built on Salesforce, which support the stock’s narrative but are less immediate drivers than the VA deal. Negative Sentiment: One article flagged a “critical security test” for Salesforce, which could raise investor concerns about execution and platform trust, though it is not as immediate as the contract news. Article Title

One article flagged a for Salesforce, which could raise investor concerns about execution and platform trust, though it is not as immediate as the contract news. Negative Sentiment: Salesforce was also mentioned in a piece about the company falling more than the broader market the prior day, reflecting that the stock has still been under pressure despite the recent upbeat headlines. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Salesforce from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Salesforce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $249.51.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Trading Up 4.3%

NYSE:CRM opened at $163.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.79. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $146.32 and a one year high of $274.00. The firm has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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