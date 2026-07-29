OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases 1,536 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,970 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $978,017,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,667.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 343,965 shares of the construction company's stock worth $278,378,000 after acquiring an additional 324,503 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3,459.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,688 shares of the construction company's stock worth $159,184,000 after acquiring an additional 191,162 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $102,945,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,018 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $186,967,000 after acquiring an additional 117,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, EVP William E. Grace sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.15, for a total transaction of $1,699,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,869,155.30. This represents a 19.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $1,089.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,059.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $922.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.59 and a 1 year high of $1,177.67.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $12.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.53 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.22 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 15.67%.United Rentals's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 48.35 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $1.97 dividend. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Rentals from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $1,320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen raised United Rentals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays upped their price target on United Rentals from $715.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $903.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $1,335.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,226.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on URI

United Rentals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting United Rentals this week:

Positive Sentiment: United Rentals reported a record second quarter, with revenue of approximately $4.4 billion, up about 12% year over year. Stronger rental activity, improved fleet productivity and rising specialty-equipment demand supported the results. The company also raised its 2026 outlook, suggesting management sees sustained demand from construction and industrial customers. United Rentals Growth Outlook After a Record-Setting Q2

United Rentals reported a record second quarter, with revenue of approximately $4.4 billion, up about 12% year over year. Stronger rental activity, improved fleet productivity and rising specialty-equipment demand supported the results. The company also raised its 2026 outlook, suggesting management sees sustained demand from construction and industrial customers. Positive Sentiment: The earnings beat, improving analyst estimates and higher 2026 guidance have strengthened the long-term growth case for URI . Zacks included the company among its top-rated momentum and Strong Buy candidates, while the stock has gained substantially year to date. Is URI Stock Worth Buying After Its Strong Earnings-Fueled Rally?

The earnings beat, improving analyst estimates and higher 2026 guidance have strengthened the long-term growth case for . Zacks included the company among its top-rated momentum and Strong Buy candidates, while the stock has gained substantially year to date. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst targets remain generally above the current trading range. Quiver Quantitative reported a median target of $1,195, with targets as high as $1,421, indicating continued confidence in United Rentals’ earnings growth and position in a potentially stronger capital-spending cycle. United Rentals Stock Opinions on Q2 Earnings Beat and Guidance Raise

Recent analyst targets remain generally above the current trading range. Quiver Quantitative reported a median target of $1,195, with targets as high as $1,421, indicating continued confidence in United Rentals’ earnings growth and position in a potentially stronger capital-spending cycle. Neutral Sentiment: Yahoo Finance and MSN feature bullish long-term momentum and price-forecast analyses, but these are largely research and style-screen updates rather than new fundamental announcements. United Rentals Stock Forecast and Price Target

Yahoo Finance and MSN feature bullish long-term momentum and price-forecast analyses, but these are largely research and style-screen updates rather than new fundamental announcements. Negative Sentiment: Executive Vice President William E. Grace sold 1,500 shares for about $1.7 million, reducing his position by nearly 20%. Broader recent insider activity shows multiple executives selling and no reported purchases in the past six months, which could encourage profit-taking concerns after the strong rally. SEC Insider Ownership Filing

Executive Vice President William E. Grace sold 1,500 shares for about $1.7 million, reducing his position by nearly 20%. Broader recent insider activity shows multiple executives selling and no reported purchases in the past six months, which could encourage profit-taking concerns after the strong rally. Negative Sentiment: After its sizable year-to-date advance, URI trades at a relatively demanding valuation, increasing sensitivity to any slowdown in rental demand, construction activity or guidance execution. This may be amplifying near-term selling despite the strong quarter.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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