OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases 3,688 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,174 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,777,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Teradyne by 13,949.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,036,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $280,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,389 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $199,723,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 2,189.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,075,916 shares of the company's stock worth $208,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,166,039 shares of the company's stock worth $194,770,000 after purchasing an additional 856,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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More Teradyne News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates: Teradyne reported non-GAAP earnings of $2.47 per share, up from $0.57 a year earlier and above the $2.04–$2.09 analyst consensus. Revenue more than doubled year over year to $1.329 billion, led by $1.122 billion from Semiconductor Test. Teradyne Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Teradyne reported non-GAAP earnings of $2.47 per share, up from $0.57 a year earlier and above the $2.04–$2.09 analyst consensus. Revenue more than doubled year over year to $1.329 billion, led by $1.122 billion from Semiconductor Test. Positive Sentiment: Upbeat third-quarter outlook: Management forecast revenue of approximately $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $1.85 to $2.15, both well above Wall Street expectations of roughly $1.0 billion in revenue and $1.43 EPS. The outlook reflects sustained investment in wafer-fabrication equipment and demand connected to artificial intelligence chips. Teradyne Forecasts Upbeat Revenue on Strong Chip Equipment Demand

Management forecast revenue of approximately $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $1.85 to $2.15, both well above Wall Street expectations of roughly $1.0 billion in revenue and $1.43 EPS. The outlook reflects sustained investment in wafer-fabrication equipment and demand connected to artificial intelligence chips. Positive Sentiment: AI-driven growth is strengthening the investment case: Teradyne’s semiconductor-testing business is benefiting from the AI boom, while new AI chip-testing solutions and the Tokyo Electron partnership could support future growth in semiconductor test and robotics. Teradyne Profit Soars on Semiconductor Testing Demand

Teradyne’s semiconductor-testing business is benefiting from the AI boom, while new AI chip-testing solutions and the Tokyo Electron partnership could support future growth in semiconductor test and robotics. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and elevated expectations remain risks: Teradyne has rallied substantially over the past year and trades at a high earnings multiple, leaving limited room for disappointment. The recent pullback before earnings also suggests investors had become cautious about whether AI-related growth was already reflected in the share price.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TER. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Teradyne from $415.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Teradyne from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Teradyne from $365.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $394.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradyne

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,894,304. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total value of $348,132.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,203,344.42. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 14,941 shares of company stock worth $5,444,112 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $321.07 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $382.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.74. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.18 and a 12-month high of $487.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.38. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 103.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.63%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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